Revathi Birthday: Love to Mouna Ragam, Popular Movies of the Evergreen Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY REVATHI: Revathi is known for her flawless performances in the South Indian and Hindi film industries. Revathi was her stage name, while her real name is Asha Kelunni Nair. She is the recipient of 9 Filmfare Awards South and 3 National Filmfare Awards in 3 separate categories. She made her acting debut in 1983 with the Tamil film Mann Vasanai and is noted for her roles in Kai Kodukkum Kai and Pudhumai Penn, among others. She is also remembered for her role in the Bollywood film 2 States. Apart from acting, she also served as a director for successful films such as Salaam Venky, Mitr, My Friend, etc.
On the occasion of her 57th birthday, here are some of Revathi’s best films:
- Kilukkam
Revathi plays the role of a mentally challenged but affluent young girl, Nandini in Kilukkam. Her life changes after she meets with a tourist guide Joji, played by Mohanlal. The film was directed by Priyadarshan and the plot was set in Ooty. Revathi also reprised the same role in the Bollywood remake of the movie Muskurahat.
- Mouna Ragam
Mouna Ragam was written and directed by Mani Ratnam. Revathi’s portrayal of the fiery young girl Divya earned her much praise. The plot follows Divya’s life as she is pushed into an arranged marriage with Chandrakumar (Mohan). Divya, who is secretly mourning the death of her boyfriend, is torn between clinging to old memories and moving forward with Chandrakumar.
- Molly Aunty Rocks!
This 2012 film was directed by Ranjith Sankar and starred Revathi and Prithviraj as leads. Revathi portrays Molly, who believes in doing what she believes is right. She has her own world where she rules supreme and knows exactly what she wants out of life. The film features one of her best performances, earning her a nomination for Best Actress at the South Indian International Movie Awards.
- Love
Revathi made her Bollywood debut with Love, directed by Suresh Krissna. The film stars Salman Khan and Revathi in the main roles. The plot revolves around Prithvi (Salman Khan), who was imprisoned as a child for murdering his violent father, and Maggie Pinto (Revathi). Maggie’s parents are against their relationship and will do all in their power to keep them apart due to Prithvi’s criminal record. This was an adaptation of the Telugu film Prema which also starred the actress.
- Margarita with a Straw
Among her many Hindi movies, Revathi’s role in this 2014 film was notable. Margarita with a Straw, directed by Shonali Bose, follows Laila Kapoor (Kalki Koechlin), a young girl with cerebral palsy. Laila, an aspiring writer and music composer, relocates to New York with her mother, Shubhangini (Revathi), for further education. The film also brilliantly depicts Laila’s relationship with her mother, and Revathi shines as Laila’s mother.