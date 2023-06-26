Revisiting Pasoori: Know The Inspiration Behind Ali Sethi's Iconic Coke Studio Song

The Bollywood adaptation of Coke Studio Pakistan’s blockbuster song Pasoori is officially out and available now. The song, titled Pasoori Nu, was released on June 26, a day after the teaser was released. Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar lent their voices to this adaptation, which was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha released the remake of Pasoori naming it Pasoori Nu. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to release on June 29.

Though the remake of the song is getting mixed reviews, have you ever looked out for the meaning of the OG ones? The song created a vibe when it was released in early 2022 and even today people love it. Pasoori is a Punjabi word. In Hindi and Urdu, Pasoori has two meanings, one ‘hesitating or difficult’ and the other ‘haste or eager’.

Sethi stated in one of his interviews that the inspiration for this song came to him while travelling. When Sethi was driving from Faisalabad to Lahore, he had the notion to sing from the truck in front of him. ‘Aag lavaan teri majboori nu’ was scrawled on the back of the vehicle. This line inspired Sethi, and he included it in his new song. With this sentence, Sethi added ‘Aan Jaan Di Pasuri Nu,’ which means ‘Troubles will keep coming’ and he wanted a song that was classical as well as contemporary.

Remaking an existing popular song is a difficult task. It could either flop miserably and face constant trolling, or it could outperform the original. SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s makers did it and now receiving some mixed reactions to the same. Some are loving the duo and the vibe but some are complaining that it the Ali Sethi’s beautiful creation.

A Twitter user wrote, “Just dropping it here so all of us can revisit the original gem Pasoori, sung by brilliant Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Because the makers of Satya Prem Ki Katha have just dropped the teaser of the remix Pasoori Nu and ruined it. Kya zaroorat thi, bas itna bata do."

While another tweeted, “T-Series finished destroying all Indian songs. Now they are destroying Pakistani songs too."