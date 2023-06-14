Rhea Chakraborty Holds Sushant Singh Rajput Close In Unseen Video: 'How I Wish You Were Here'

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s third death anniversary, actress Rhea Chakraborty has dropped an unseen video with the late Bollywood star. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was dating Rhea at the time of his death.

Rhea took to her Instagram account to share an adorable throwback video with SSR. In the clip, Rhea can be seen holding Sushant close as they enjoy a romantic vacay in an undisclosed location. Rhea added Pink Floyd’s iconic song ‘Wish You Were Here’ to the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was arrested by the NCB in September 2020 in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After spending one month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail, she was released on bail in October 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty recently made her onscreen comeback with MTV Roadies Season 19, where she is one of the Gang Leaders. Apart from Rhea, the new season also stars three other judges Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Sonu Sood.

In a recent interview, Prince Narula shared that he, Rhea and Gautam took a lot of time to understand each other and admitted that they had “worst of all fights." “This is just a show for them but it’s an emotion for me," Prince told Indian Express.