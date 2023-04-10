Rhea Chakraborty Signs Her First Gig After SSR Death, Tells Haters 'You Thought I Would Get Scared?'

Rhea Chakraborty signed her first project three years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress is making a comeback on TV with the reality show MTV Roadies Season 19. She has been roped in to play a Gang Leader. For Rhea, who began her career with the channel, it seems like a full circle.

Talking about being a part of the season, Rhea told IANS, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Season 19. Working with MTV feels like a homecoming. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!"

In the promo released by the channel, Rhea, seen in a feisty look, says, “Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi…darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hani auditions pe (What did you think…I won’t return, I’d be scared? It’s time for others to feel scared. See you at the auditions)."

Advertisement

Some have hailed her comeback as a “fair chance", while others have trolled her. “I don’t understand why people are so prejudiced. Why drag any past hatred to an upcoming show. See her work in the show and then judge and hate," a fan said in her support. Fans of the actress have hailed the comeback saying, “Comebacks are always bigger than setbacks". Meanwhile, Negative comments included viewpoints like “This season will be the worst of all" and “Worst choice of gang leader ever".

Rhea’s association with the channel goes a long way. For the unversed, Rhea rose to fame as a participant in Teen Diva in 2009. She began her career as a VJ on MTV and later transitioned to Bollywood where she played key roles in films like Sonali Cable and Jalebi. Rhea got embroiled in a controversy following the untimely death of the actor and her Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, who was dating Sushant, was accused of abetment of suicide, money laundering, and drug consumption. Rhea’s arrest and subsequent release on bail drew scrutiny and public attention. On the personal front, her alleged relationship with entrepreneur Bunty Sajdeh is creating quite a stir in Bollywood.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News