Rhea Chakraborty Reacts as Gautam Gulati Asks Roadies Contestant Full Form of CBI: 'Mujhe Pata Hai'

Rhea Chakraborty, the popular Indian actress and television personality, returned to the small screen with MTV Roadies 19. The actress, who has been embroiled in legal trouble since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has now taken on the role of a ‘Gang Leader’ in the highly acclaimed reality show MTV Roadies 19. While her comeback has been discussed widely on social media, a video of her sharing the full form of CBI is now going viral.

In a recent episode of MTV Roadies 19, Gautam Gulati asked one of the contestants to reveal the full form of CBI. To everyone’s surprise, Rhea Chakraborty jumped in her seat, raised her hand, and said, “Mujhe pata hai (I know the answer)." The contestant stumbled, providing an incorrect answer. Rhea quickly corrected her and revealed the accurate full form of CBI is Central Bureau of Investigation.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Rhea Chakraborty’s comeback on MTV Roadies 19 has garnered significant attention, given the controversies that surrounded her in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise. In June 2020, Sushant’s family made several allegations and accusations against her.