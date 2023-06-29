Rhea Chakraborty Says 'Never Give Up', Recalls Being Labelled 'Lot of Things' After Sushant's Death

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actress recently returned to work and is currently seen in Roadies. In the latest promo of the show, Rhea can be seen recalling how she was labelled a ‘lot of things’ after Sushant’s death.

Rhea Chakraborty Says ‘Never Give Up’

“A lot of people say a lot of things. People have told me a lot of things as well… The kind of names they gave me, the things they said about me. But kya main unki wajah se woh cheez manugi (should I accept what was said about me)? Kya main unke wajah se apne life mein rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi… (Because of them, will I stop living my life? Not at all)," she said.

Rhea said this while she was speaking to a contestant in the reality show. She asked the contestant not to pay attention to the naysayers and added, “Will I give any importance to their voice? No. I have my own voice, and so do you. You listen to that and actually to hell with them. Kaun hai woh (who are these people anyway)?"

Sharing the promo of her Instagram handle, Rhea wrote, “never give up".

Netizens Call Rhea Chakraborty ‘Inspiring’

Soon after Rhea shared the promo, fans and friends took to the comment section to extend their support to the actress. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff dropped a heart emoji. Another user penned down a heartwarming note for Rhea and called her ‘inspiring’. “Yesss hell out of them… @rhea_chakraborty you’re the greatest person I have ever seen , from ppl putting you down crossing so much of hurdles in your life but you know what’s your worth and exactly where u are to guide us. Im just thankful ❤️ keep inspiring us," the note read. “More power to you, Girl," a third comment read.