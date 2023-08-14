Rhea Kapoor's Husband Karan Boolani Pens Heartfelt Note On Third Their Anniversary, Check It Out

Director and stylist Rhea Kapoor is celebrating her third marriage anniversary with her husband Karan Boolani. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot on August 14, 2021. To mark this special day in their lives, Karan took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming note that he wrote for Rhea. Sharing photos from a visit to a winter carnival, Karan wrote about how facing life’s myriad challenges strengthened their bond as a couple.

Karan captioned the post, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. Over this short period of marriage and the slightly longer time we’ve spent together, it’s remarkable how much we’ve learned from one another. In the early stages of any relationship, the honeymoon phase surrounded us with excitement and wonder. Yet, it’s only when we encountered those inevitable roadblocks that we truly discovered the strength of our teamwork. Through it all, you’ve always focused on the importance of seeking resilient solutions. You have shown me that there’s always a way to mend and strengthen what might appear broken."