Ridhi Dogra Calls Jawan Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan Her 'Hero No. 1'

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film of the year, Jawan, has just unveiled its trailer. The movie boasts an ensemble cast comprising celebrated names such as Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Joining this stellar lineup is Ridhi Dogra, a prominent face from the television industry, who is marking her Bollywood debut in the film. Recently, Ridhi shared a candid picture with the superstar, expressing her profound admiration for him.

Ridhi Dogra posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram handle and wrote, “You sweat, work bloody hard but are always smiling, gentle and patient. And never say no for a selfie. I’m glad you were, are, and will always be my number 1 Hero. Be blessed Shah Rukh Khan Love you so much." While SRK was seen in a solid white tee, Ridhi looks bold in a maroon blazer and black bralette top.

Ridhi Dogra had earlier shared her experience of working with the popular actor. In an interview with DNA, the actress said, “He is from Delhi so I always got this Delhi wala vibe from him. I got really comfortable with him as he hails from Delhi and he even has that typical humour from there. I even told him that I would not call you Shah Rukh sir, for me you will be Shah Rukh. He never took himself too seriously, but he has always considered his art seriously."

In a pre-launch event for Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, “Ridhi is unfortunately playing my mother, but in the next film, we will work something out age-wise."

Meanwhile, the trailer offers a sneak peek into the exhilarating action sequences that are likely to captivate audiences in the movie. Beyond the adrenaline-pumping moments, the film’s plot appears to be filled with intriguing twists and surprises. Shah Rukh Khan’s versatile portrayal of various roles, including a hijacker and a soldier, adds an element of excitement. Notably, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of an arms dealer. The trailer also introduces us to other talented actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra, who contribute to the film’s promising ensemble.