Ridhima Pandit Reveals How Her Grandma Reacted After She Decided To Freeze Her Eggs

Bahu Hamari Rajnikant fame Ridhima Pandit decided to get her eggs frozen last year and she feels that it was the best decision she had ever taken. In a recent interview, the actress talked about the same and revealed that she got it done in September 2022 because she had a “month to spare between my assignments".

“It was a perfect window to prepare for and recuperate from it. I had the best of doctors guiding me through the procedure," Ridhima told E-Times.

The actress also revealed how her family was very supportive throughout the process and shared that they are ‘extremely progressive’. She also recalled how her now-late mother reacted to the decision and shared, “When I asked her if I didn’t wish to get married, didn’t find the right person, or was focused on work but yearned to have a child, would she be fine with me preparing for it in advance and she replied, ‘Of course, just go for it and I hope you can inspire people with it.’ I am proud of my decision because so many friends are going in for this procedure."

Sharing her experience, Ridhima further mentioned that she had to take several hormonal injections in the process. She also opened up about her diet and lifestyle. Ridhima Pandit had to take vitamin pills for a few months and then hormonal injections for 10 days before the procedure. On the final day, the actress had to take five shots together and was overwhelmed. She said that it took her over a week to get back to her regular life and routine.

Ridhima also thinks that the decision has eased the pressure on her to get married. Talking about the same, the Haiwaan added, “I don’t have a partner right now. So, it felt right to go ahead with this instead of regretting it later. The most important reason is the limited fertility period of a woman. And I don’t have to feel pressured to get married to have a child. Of course, I would like to conceive naturally, too. But God forbid, if that doesn’t happen, then I have this option."

She also talked about her grandmother’s reaction. “My 93-year-old grandmother is obsessed with me getting married. She was in disbelief when I told her about the procedure but appreciated the medical advancement and me for taking this step."

Ridhima Pandit has previously appeared in TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, Haiwaan: The Monster, Bahu Humari Rajnikant and Hum: I’m Because of Us. She will make her debut on the silver screen with a Marathi drama, Maheshcha Badla by Aditya Sarpotdar.

