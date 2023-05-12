Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s Baby Name Is Finally Out After One Year

The long-awaited revelation of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby’s name has finally emerged after nearly a year since the birth of their child.

Prepare to meet RZA Athelston Mayers, an undoubtedly cool little human who will celebrate his first birthday on May 13.

Obtained by the UK’s Daily Mail, RZA’s birth certificate not only unveils the moniker of the world’s hippest baby but also sheds light on his astrological makeup.

According to Vanity Fair, RZA’s name seems to follow a paternal family tradition. A$AP Rocky, whose legal first name is Rakim, pays homage to the legendary rapper Rakim.

Prior to this official revelation, fans had speculated that Rihanna and Rocky’s son might bear the name Noah. However, the truth has now been unveiled, introducing the world to RZA and his remarkable namesake legacy.

As per the US publication, RZA, known as Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, boasts an impressive repertoire, including producing a majority of the Wu-Tang Clan’s records and directing the martial arts film “The Man with the Iron Fists".

While the power couple has kept the due date of their second child under wraps, their fans eagerly await to see if they will continue the trend of giving unique names to their offspring.