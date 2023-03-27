Popular Malayalam film actor Innocent, known for his unique style and dialogue delivery in a career spanning four decades, died on Sunday. He was 75. Innocent was also a Lok Sabha member from 2014 to 2019, having won the seat from Kerala’s Chalakudy constituency as an independent candidate supported by the Left Democratic Front.

People from all walks of lives paid tribute to the veteran actor on social media. Cultural Minister Sai Cherian also remembered Innocent by posting a picture from his funeral. Sai Cherian tweeted, “Paid final farewell and tribute to the legendary actor and ex-MP Innocent, whose unforgettable legacy will always hold a special place in the hearts of Malayalees. RIP Innocent."

Malayalam actor Dulqeer Salman also penned a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram. Along with a series of pictures, he wrote, “We lost the brightest shining star in our constellation. You made us laugh till we cried. You made us cry till our insides hurt. You were an actor of the highest calibre. One of those timeless all time greats. Beyond that you were all things wonderful. You were all heart. You were family. To mine. To everyone who watched you on screen. To everyone you met. I’ve had the privilege of knowing you closely."

Dulquer added, “Like my fathers brother. Like an uncle to Surumy and me. You were my childhood. And I grew upto act along side you. And you regaled us with stories then and now. Always gathering people. Always lifting them up. My thoughts are all over the place. As is my writing. I love you dearly Innocent uncle. Rest in peace."

Innocent, a cancer survivor, was admitted to the hospital earlier this month. He died due to organ failure and lung disease caused by Covid. He is survived by wife Alice and son Sonnet.

