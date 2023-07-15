Rise of Rajendra Kumar As Jubilee Kumar: The actor left police job for his passion for films

Rajendra Kumar, fondly known as Jubilee Kumar, was a highly acclaimed and sought-after actor in the golden era of Hindi cinema. Born on July 20, 1929, in Sialkot, Rajendra Kumar came from a family that migrated to India during the partition, with his father running a successful clothing business.

Despite being selected for a police job, Rajendra Kumar decided to follow his true passion for acting, leaving behind the opportunity of a secure career. With unwavering determination, he arrived in Mumbai, the city of dreams, to embark on his journey in the film industry.

The initial phase of his acting career presented several challenges, but Rajendra Kumar persevered and remained steadfast in his pursuit. His breakthrough moment came with the iconic film Mother India in 1957, where he portrayed Nargis’ son. This role brought him widespread recognition and set the stage for a remarkable career.

Advertisement

In 1959, Rajendra Kumar achieved his first major breakthrough as a romantic hero with the film Goonj Uthi Shehnai. Throughout the 1960s, his films witnessed unparalleled success, running for an impressive 25 consecutive weeks in theaters.

Alongside his illustrious career, Rajendra Kumar’s love life also made headlines those days. He developed a deep affection for Nutan, but their families disapproved of their relationship, resulting in the couple staying away from sharing the screen together for a significant period. But, they reunited again in the film Saajan Bina Suhagan, where they portrayed the roles of a father and a mother, marking a memorable milestone in their cinematic journeys.