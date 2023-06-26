Rishab Shetty Celebrates Daughter's Ear Piercing Ceremony With Touching Video

Kannada filmmaker Rishab Shetty recently shared a heart-touching moment as he captured a video of his daughter’s ear-piercing ceremony. The video was shot in his home in Karnataka, where he recorded a beautiful glimpse of his family, which includes his wife Pragathi and his two children, Ranvit and Radhya.

Rishab took to his Twitter account and posted a video of the ear-piercing ceremony. Rishabh and his family were seen performing traditional rituals and actively participating in the occasion. The lovely duo of father and daughter was seen where Rishabh was holding his daughter affectionately while giving her support and comfort as she was seen crying during the ear piercing process. In the video, he is firmly kissing his daughter Radhya and holding her close to him. The traditional ceremony ended with a perfect picture of the whole family, as it captures a memory for a lifetime.

Expressing his emotion, Rishab wrote, ‘ The Home where I Grew up is filled with memories, and this ceremony has added another special memory to it’.

Rishab is currently busy with the scripting of his upcoming project, ‘Kantara 2’. He is working in collaboration with the production banner Hombale Films. This movie will provide a deeper overview of the history of Kantara. The first part of the series, Kantara was a big hit and performed extremely well at the box office, and after the success, the expectations for part 2 are really high.