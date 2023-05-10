Rishab Shetty Finalises Script For Kantara 2, Shooting To Begin Soon

The shoot for Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited Kantara 2 will begin soon. The actor-director confirmed the sequel following the massive success of the first part which was released in September last year. Rishab had been working on the scripting and location recce for some time now. Earlier this year, he embarked on a long trip to explore the coastal and forest regions of Karnataka in preparation for the film.

The film’s producer Vijay Kiragandur revealed to a portal that Rishab intended to begin filming in June since some of the scenes required the rainy season. Kantara 2 is expected to be released as a pan-India film around April or May next year. Made at a humble budget of Rs 16 crore, Kantara had a dream run at the box office and minted over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

While the budget of the sequel is set to get a boost, the makers have emphasised keeping the movie’s style, narration, and cinematography consistent with the first Kantara to maintain continuity and authenticity. Additional cast members, possibly well-known names, will be added to the film.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was also screened at the United Nations in Geneva in March this year. Delivering a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the actor about the need of environmental sustainability. The filmmaker mentioned that in his film Kantara, there are important elements about human life in the lap of nature, local beliefs and rituals of people. Rishab emphasised that his film showed a human connection with nature and how “existence and cultural values are interdependent".

Sharing a tweet from his visit to the UN headquarter, Rishab expressed his pride in representing ECO FAWN, a conservation non-profit organization from India, on the global stage.

He highlighted the importance of promoting the cultural rights of forest dwellers and protecting forests.

Kantara’s plot revolves around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka, where a conflict arises between humans and nature. The death of someone leads to a battle between the villagers and evil forces, with the rebel Shiva defending his village and nature. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda of Hombale Films and stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in key roles.

