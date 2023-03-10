Rishab Shetty earned unparalleled love and fame through his mega-blockbuster pan-India film Kantara. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur had minted more than Rs 350 crores at the box office apart from widespread positive reviews it accumulated. As his daughter Raadya turned one, the actor and his wife Pragathi Shetty organised a birthday bash for her.

On Thursday, Pragathi Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures from the special occasion that aptly captured Rishab Shetty sporting an unbuttoned black shirt and trousers. Pragathi on the other hand complimented her beau in a bewitching black dress. Raadya broke the dress in a cute purple coloured outfit. In all the pictures, Raadya can be seen being carried in the arms by Rishab and Pragathi respectively. They also posed for a lively group snap with a decorated cake placed in between. Pragathi’s caption read, “My personal gratitude to all the amazing people who made the time to be a part of Raadya’s first birthday celebration!(with a heart emoji)".

The party was attended by Kannada film stars Darshan and Upendra Rao. Following her social media post, several fans swarmed the comment section with birthday wishes of their own. One of them wrote, “All our best wishes!" Another one commented, “Happy Birthday Raadya Puttani! D Boss!!" Someone else said, “Boss of world film industry!" A fan stated, “Many Many happy returns of the day!" Another one wrote, “God bless your family and keep making good films for society!" However, a section of fans was a little heartbroken to not see Rakshit Shetty, Yash and Kiccha Sudeep in the photos. Rishab and Rakshit share a great bond with each other. One fan commented, “But where’s our Rakshit?" Another one said, “Where are Sudeep, Yash, Rakshit sir?"

After the immense success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is working on the second part of his film. However, it will be a prequel instead of a sequel. Vijay Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Films shared an update and said the actor-director has already started working on Kantara 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Vijay said, “He (Shetty) plans to start shooting in June, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season, and our intention is to give the film a pan-India release in April or May next year."

