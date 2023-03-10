Home » Movies » Rishab Shetty Holds Daughter in Arms in Her 1st Birthday Photos; Fans Ask 'Where Are Rakshit, Yash?'

Rishab Shetty Holds Daughter in Arms in Her 1st Birthday Photos; Fans Ask 'Where Are Rakshit, Yash?'

Rishab Shetty's wife dropped some pictures from the birthday bash of their daughter Raadya who just turned one.

Advertisement

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 10:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty with daughter Raadya on her first birthday.
Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty with daughter Raadya on her first birthday.

Rishab Shetty earned unparalleled love and fame through his mega-blockbuster pan-India film Kantara. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur had minted more than Rs 350 crores at the box office apart from widespread positive reviews it accumulated. As his daughter Raadya turned one, the actor and his wife Pragathi Shetty organised a birthday bash for her.

On Thursday, Pragathi Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures from the special occasion that aptly captured Rishab Shetty sporting an unbuttoned black shirt and trousers. Pragathi on the other hand complimented her beau in a bewitching black dress. Raadya broke the dress in a cute purple coloured outfit. In all the pictures, Raadya can be seen being carried in the arms by Rishab and Pragathi respectively. They also posed for a lively group snap with a decorated cake placed in between. Pragathi’s caption read, “My personal gratitude to all the amazing people who made the time to be a part of Raadya’s first birthday celebration!(with a heart emoji)".

The party was attended by Kannada film stars Darshan and Upendra Rao. Following her social media post, several fans swarmed the comment section with birthday wishes of their own. One of them wrote, “All our best wishes!" Another one commented, “Happy Birthday Raadya Puttani! D Boss!!" Someone else said, “Boss of world film industry!" A fan stated, “Many Many happy returns of the day!" Another one wrote, “God bless your family and keep making good films for society!" However, a section of fans was a little heartbroken to not see Rakshit Shetty, Yash and Kiccha Sudeep in the photos. Rishab and Rakshit share a great bond with each other. One fan commented, “But where’s our Rakshit?" Another one said, “Where are Sudeep, Yash, Rakshit sir?"

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

After the immense success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is working on the second part of his film. However, it will be a prequel instead of a sequel. Vijay Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Films shared an update and said the actor-director has already started working on Kantara 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Vijay said, “He (Shetty) plans to start shooting in June, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season, and our intention is to give the film a pan-India release in April or May next year."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: March 10, 2023, 10:21 IST
last updated: March 10, 2023, 10:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi Pay Last Respects To Satish Kaushik, See Pics

+11PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Holi, See Pics