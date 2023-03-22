Filmmaking is an art that requires a person to be aware of various facets. Getting involved in the casting process, taking note of the camera equipment, approving set designs and costumes, and also having a unique vision are considered to be the primary aspects of filmmaking. People who are already engaged in the film industry are well aware of how the cine world works. As a result, we often see many actors or actresses donning the director’s cap, taking the responsibility of making a movie. Some become experts in this field while others learn from their mistakes. Nevertheless, it serves to be a different kind of adventure. So, let’s have a look at some popular actors who turned directors in the South film industry.

Rishab Shetty

According to ETimes, Rishab Shetty’s career graph took a turn for the better after he directed the 2016 film, Ricky. Earlier, the Kantara star worked in films, including Attahasa, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and Lucia. Soon after Ricky, Rishab went on to direct the 2016 superhit film Kirik Party. With his latest, Kantara, Rishab has worked wonders both as an actor and a director.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan has proved his mettle as an actor in the Tamil film industry delivering compelling performances, his latest being the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram. The 68-year-old has also excelled in the department of directing making four Tamil films. Hey Ram, a historical drama, released in 2000, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Vasundhara Das in key roles, was his debut Tamil film as a filmmaker. He later directed Vishwaroopam, Virumaandi, and Vishwaroopam 2, reports Zoom Entertainment.

Pawan Kalyan

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has impressed many with his acting prowess in films like Gabbar Singh, Vakeel Saab, and Bheemla Nayak among others. He made his debut as a film director with his maiden 2003 movie Johnny. Although the action drama failed to impress the masses, Pawan’s position as a director was established in the film industry.

Vishwak Sen

Vishwak Sen has risen to be one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu film industry. Not many know that he is an ace director as well. Stamping his authority in the cine world, Vishwak Sen did complete justice as a filmmaker in the 2019 action thriller Falaknuma Das. He donned the director’s cap for the second time in his latest 2023 release Das Ka Dhamki, starring Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj in pivotal roles.

Upendra Rao

Although Kannada star Upendra Rao started as an actor initially, he later began his career as a filmmaker with the smashing hit Tharle Nan Maga in 1992. Soon after, there was no stopping the promising star, who delivered back-to-back blockbusters - Shhh! And Om, reports Etimes. Some of his other directorial works include A, Upendra, Super, and Uppi 2.

