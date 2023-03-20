When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released last year, it left everyone impressed. The film was one of the big blockbusters and gained love from both critics and cine-goers. The film also broke numerous records as it paved the way for its global recognition. Recently, the film was screened at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. And now, Kantara is gearing up for its theatrical release in Italian and Spanish.

Filmmaker Rishab Shetty shared the news on social media platforms as he shared the film’s poster which read, “Releasing soon theatrically in Italian and Spanish."

The loosely translated tweet read, “We are pleased to announce that, thanks to the huge demand from international audiences, we are editing the film Kantara also in Italian and Spanish (sic)."

Currently, the film’s dubbing for both versions is underway, as per the latest reports.

Earlier, Homeable Films shared a small glimpse of the screening of Kantara at the United Nations event. In the video, Rishab can be seen interacting with dignitaries of the UN. The clip concluded with a small snippet of the Bhoota Kola from the film.

“We are mere custodians of the gifts offered by Mother Nature. Kantara is a dialogue to reclaim the holistic balance between Mother Nature and human activity through age-old traditions and culture. Highlights of the Kantara screening at the United Nations event," the production house wrote in the caption of the tweet.

Rishab also gave a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) where he threw some light on the role of Indian cinema in fostering discussions on the environment, climate and conversation.

Speaking of Kantara, the film is narrated around a human and nature conflict where Shiva is the rebel who works against nature. The film is set and shot in Keradi in coastal Karnataka which involves the cultures of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. The film has been written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda are in prominent roles in the film.

The prequel of the film was announced by Rishab Shetty last month. It has been tentatively titled Kantara 2 and is said to be released next year.

