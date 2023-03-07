Rishab Shetty continues to celebrate the success of his last release film Kantara. The film has achieved another milestone. Kantara won four awards at the 4th Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4. Actor and director Rishab won the Best Actor award. It also won Best Film by movie critics, Best Music award and Best Stunt/Action award. The star-studded event witnessed the presence of prominent celebrities.

Rishab shared a slew of photos from the function in which he along with his team can be seen receiving the awards from the presenters. For the day, Rishab donned a black shirt and white veshti. The actor expressed his gratitude for the success of his film.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Our Team Kantara has received the Chandanavana Film Critics award for Best Film, Best Actor, Best Action, and Best Music. Thank you Chandanavana Team for this. Forever Grateful to our Kantara Team for giving the best of the best," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier it was reported by several media houses that from this month, Rishab Shetty will be turning work mode on and will keep his phone switched off and will also stay away from the internet as well. He will be busy writing the script of Kantara’s prequel tentatively named Kantara 2 along with his team.

During the celebrations of 100 days of Kantara, the actor made the announcement and promised to live up to the cinephile’s expectations.

It is also reported that the team intends to start shooting by June to encash the monsoon season as the film will be having scenes to shoot in the rainy season.

The cast and crew are yet to be decided and will be announced by the makers at the appropriate time. The team is planning for the theatrical release of Kantara 2 by the summer of next year.

Last month, there were talks around the prequel of Kantara that Rajinikanth has been roped in for a pivotal role. Well, there has been no official confirmation yet.

