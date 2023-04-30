Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Remembering Actor's Iconic Bollywood Collaborations With Amitabh Bachchan

RISHI KAPOOR DEATH ANNIVERSARY 2023: It has been three years since the world bid farewell to legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 2020. The Bobby actor left an unforgettable legacy in Indian cinema, starring in some of Bollywood’s most iconic films.

One of the highlights of Rishi Kapoor’s career was his on-screen partnership with Amitabh Bachchan. After appearing together in the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie, the duo went on to star in multiple films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Coolie, and Ajooba. Let’s take a look at some of their movies together.

Advertisement

Kabhi Kabhie

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film marked Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s first collaboration in Bollywood. The romantic drama film struck a chord with audiences and was critically acclaimed for its soulful music, performances and story. Even today, songs like Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein and Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon continue to remain in peoples’ hearts. Amar Akbar Anthony

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor teamed up for the timeless action comedy about three brothers, who are separated at birth and reunite as adults. Amitabh played the role of Anthony Gonsalves, Rishi essayed Akbar Ilhabadi and Vinod Khanna starred as Amar Khanna. The film’s iconic dialogues, music and top-notch performances made it a huge success. Naseeb

Manmohan Desai’s Naseeb was a hit at the box office and it is still celebrated for its memorable songs and performances. Rishi Kapoor starred as a young man with dreams of making it big, while Amitabh Bachchan portrayed his elder brother. Their on-screen rapport and acting skills were widely praised by critics and viewers, and left a lasting impression on the audience. Coolie

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a coolie who goes up against injustice. The film was a hit at the box office and further strengthened the bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Coolie is famously known for a scene where Amitabh Bachchan was seriously injured during the filming of a fight scene. This incident caused a nationwide sensation, with people from all over India praying for Bachchan’s quick recovery. 102 Not Out

The film was the last project in which Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated together. 102 Not Out tells the story of a man who wants to break the record for being the oldest living person in the world. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of the centenarian and Rishi Kapoor portrayed his 75-year-old son. The movie’s touching plot and performances were widely praised by audiences and critics.

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s performances together have always been a treat for the audiences and will continue to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here