Rishi Kapoor Made a Cryptic Comment About Aishwarya Rai in Viral Video, Sparks Controversy

Rishi Kapoor has always been known as a versatile actor and there is no doubt about that. Well, the late actor was also known for his outspoken attitude and this old video is proof. He had appeared in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan show with Neetu Kapoor where he made a comment about Aishwarya Rai. The video which is going viral on social media has sparked debate among netizens. It has left fans and followers of both stars divided.

The video starts with Karan Johar asking Rishi Kapoor, “The biggest problem Aishwarya Rai will face in Hollywood is…?" But before Karan could complete his question, Rishi replied ‘is’. However, in no time Neetu and Karan were seen laughing. Rishi was heard saying ‘I am sorry ‘is’’. Neetu said, “Ohhoo he is being you know what?" As soon as the video was shared Reddit fans took to the comment section and flooded it with comments. One of the fans wrote, “He probably was asking there “is" a career for her in Hollywood in a sarcastic way." While another wrote, “Basically it was a dig against aishwarya rai put in form of question by nag jo and rishi kapoor acting high and mighty . Nagjo has done against every actress and actor he does not like by framing such questions."

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here: