Rising India 2023: Kajal Aggarwal Reveals People Called Her Fat When She Was Pregnant

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is back to her professional commitments after giving birth to a baby boy last year. The actress tied the knot to Gautam Kitchlu ​in 2020. At the News18 Rising India Summit 2023, Kajal talked about her pregnancy phase and how she felt going back to work after welcoming her first child. The actress also spoke about her insecurities and revealed that people called her fat when she was pregnant!

The actress was asked how easy or difficult was it to take a break from her career and welcome motherhood. “It was very difficult to balance a newborn baby and get back to work. More than the physically draining part it is emotionally difficult because mom guilt is real. It breaks my heart every morning when I have to leave my little baby and go to work but of course, I love what I do and I am sure my baby will grow up understanding the importance of work."

Talking about her insecurities, she said, “As much as I would like to say that I was this super confident, uber confident woman, I would be very honest, of course, all of us go through our fair shares of insecurity. All of us wake up wondering if life is going to be the same again, especially post-baby."

The actress continued, “Those nights, when it is you and your baby, you wake up at three in the morning, you wake up at 5 in the morning, it is just you and your baby, obviously, those thoughts creep into your mind. I was bang in the middle of shooting three movies. I had to back out of one movie when we found out we were pregnant and that life changed for me. During my pregnancy, I did a lot of work but my main job is to be in front of a camera for the cinema. It was adult and I felt pangs of insecurity but you have to talk yourself through it. I got back to work two months postpartum. I was riding a horse, doing action scenes on a harness, doing martial arts and I was in the thick of things with my baby accompanying me to every shoot."

Kajal also talked about people who did not believe in her and told her that she can’t do all those things. That’s when the actress revealed that people called her fat when she was pregnant. “People called me fat when I was pregnant. I mean obviously, I had a full fledged baby within me. But that’s how they (trolls) are. So the best thing to do is ignore it."

