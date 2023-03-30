Rising India 2023: Kajal Aggarwal Talks about South vs Bollywood, Says 'Hindi Cinema Lacks Ethics, Values'

Kajal Agarwal is one such actress who is known for her contribution to the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries. The actress made her debut with the Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… and went on to do several Telugu and Tamil films later, along with some Hindi films. Now, the actress opened up about the difference between the Hindi industry and the south industry and whether the latter is more accepting.

Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023, the actress was asked which direction did she look at when she decided she wants to resume working again. To this, the actress said, “I am a Bombay girl, born and raised. I started my career in the Hyderabad (Telugu) film industry and the main body of my work is Tamil and Telugu films. I have done a few Hindi films but for me, the feeling of home is Hyderabad and Chennai and that will never go."

The actress was also asked whether the South industry is more accepting to which she answered, “South is definitely very accepting but I guess there is no discount or there is no shortcut to hard work. And there is no easy way to success." Kajal also talked about whether there are any differences in both industries in terms of approach. She opined, “There are a lot of people who want to start their career in Hindi because it is a more nationwide recognised language. Having said that, yes the south is a very friendly industry, it’s very accepting, there are fabulous technicians in the south, wonderful directors and phenomenal content that is generated over all four languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

She continued, “And of course, Hindi has been our mother tongue. We have grown up watching Hindi movies. It has been accepting and has been very kind to me as well. But I prefer the eco-system, the ethics, the values, the discipline of the south industry which I feel is lacking in Hindi cinema."

Kajal also spoke about the diminishing language barrier and said there is no divide of language as cinema is cinema.

