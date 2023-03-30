Home » Movies » Rising India 2023: Mrunal Thakur Says Parents Didn't Support Her Acting Journey Initially But Now...

Rising India 2023: Mrunal Thakur Says Parents Didn't Support Her Acting Journey Initially But Now...

At the News18 Rising India Summit, Mrunal Thakur shared that her parents didn't initially support her decision of becoming an actor.

Advertisement

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 14:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Mrunal Thakur shared at News18 Rising India Summit that her parents were not supportive of her acting journey initially.
Mrunal Thakur shared at News18 Rising India Summit that her parents were not supportive of her acting journey initially.

Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur attended the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, March 30. During the session, the actress revealed that at the time when she decided to become an actress, her family was not supportive initially.

When asked about her growing up years when the concept of ‘One India, One Cinema’ was non-existent, Mrunal Thakur expressed her gratitude towards her family. She said, “I want to thank my family. Because initially I didn’t have their support since they were scared of what was going to happen, they had reservations about the entertainment industry, whether I’ll get good roles or not. But to begin with, when I started my career with television, I felt a sense of familiarity and belongingness. And then I made my debut in Marathi cinema."

She continued, “Since I am a Maharashtrian and when my family met up with the crew and the team, when they got to know about the subjects of the film, they felt very proud. And then Love Sonia happened. Prior to the release of the film when it was doing the rounds of the film festival circuits, the kind of comments that were pouring in said, ‘Mrunal, you’re the next Smita Patil. And for me Smita Patil is a Goddess. I worship her and I’ve carefully studied all her films. So this is a very big compliment especially for a Marathi girl. Now my family says that, ‘Mrunal, we are proud of you. There is no looking back. Just keep one thing in mind that whatever film you choose to become part of, make sure that the audience learns something out of it. It should start a conversation once the end credits roll’. It’s my small effort as an actor to make this society a better place to live in."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur is all set to feature in Vardhan Ketkar’s murder-mystery Gumraah. The film which is slated to release on April 7 is also supported by a talented cast compromising Aditya Roy Kapur, Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto, Deepak Kalra and Mohit Anand.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: March 30, 2023, 14:15 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 14:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Exudes Elegance In Graceful Ethnic Wear Outfits Ahead Of Shaakuntalam Release, See Her Stunning Pics

+18PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra Among Celebrities Seen In And Around Mumbai