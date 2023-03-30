Manoj Bajpayee has proved his acting mettle over the years through the different roles he has done. Be it the violent gangster in Gangs of Wasseypur or a family man living a double life in the series The Family Man, the actor has always been convincing in his roles. The latter saw Manoj foray into the world of web series and it went on to become one of the most loved shows in India. Now that the actor has already teased the third season of the Raj and DK show, his fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of the series.

And thankfully, Manoj Bajpayee shared an update on the show at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023. When asked about The Family Man 3 at the event, he jokingly said that a little birdie came up to him this morning and said that perhaps the shooting of the series will start by the end of this year and if they can save money, then they will do it. He said in Hindi, “Aj hi subha ek chidiya urte hue mere khidki pe baithi aur usne kaha, shayad shooting is saal ke ant mein kar sakte hai humlog. Aur agar paise bachne ke baad sab sahi ho gayi, toh shayad kar hi lenge."

At the News18 Rising India Summit, Manoj Bajpayee also recited a poem in Hindi and talked about how he survives as an actor. He revealed that he still calls up directors and asks them for work. When asked what his daily routine looks like, he said he wakes up at 5 am and meditates, following which he goes for a run and says his prayers. He then records a poem and calls directors to ask them for work. When asked if he still calls filmmakers for work after so many years, he said that he has come to the big city (Mumbai) for work and should never stop doing that.

Besdies The Family Man 3, Manoj Bajpayee will also be seen in Despatch and Joram.

