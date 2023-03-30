Rising India: Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Having A Short Temper, 'Didn't Go To Mumbai To Play Villian"

Manoj Bajpayee made an appearance at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023 which is currently taking place in India’s capital. The actor who has impressed everyone with his performance in family drama Gulmohar talked about surviving Bollywood despite having a short temper.

When Manoj Bajpayee was asked about the same, the actor recalled that the responsibilities of his siblings and that too at the tender age of 12 must have been a driving factor. He shared, “Yes, I have a short temper The kind of background I had grown up in, I was the eldest son. As the eldest son with 5-6 siblings, it makes you just like a father. Irrespective of the fact whether the eldest son is 12 years old, he has to bear the burden of responsibilities. Whether he is made to realise those responsibilities or not, he can observe and has the maturity to attain that self-realization. So anger used to be my very strong emotion. A lot of it has decreased from the last few years."

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor recalled that when he came to Mumbai, he didn’t come with the mindset to play villains in films. He expressed, “When I went to Mumbai, I hadn’t gone there to become a villain. I wanted a good and respectable role in the project in which I can showcase my work. I had previously done theatre for 10 years in Delhi. And when you come to Mumbai and you start knocking the doorsteps of the producers and directors, nobody asks you about what you have done or for how long you’ve done theatre. Imagine someone who has freshly come from a village to the dazzling city of Munbai and Manoj Bajpayee who has a theatre experience of ten years. There is no difference between the two from the perspective of the director and producer. So if you are sleeping hungry and you don’t have money in your pocket, somebody has said once ‘Humility is something that a struggler cannot afford". Jo aag se na nikla woh lahu kya hai. So I am the kind of person who delivers what you want out of me."

Manoj Bajpayee also recited Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s popular Hindi poem Veer which oozes inspiration and courage. The poem summarizes the importance of moving forward in the light of the adversities and striving to reach one’s ultimate destination. The poem touches upon the theme of defeating all the odds and pushes forth a lesson that states, ‘if you want to shine like the sun, you have to trap yourself like the sun’.

