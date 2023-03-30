Rising India: Mrunal Thakur Lost Jai Gangaajal to Priyanka Chopra, Says 'What She Did In It...'

Mrunal Thakur has slowly and steadily grown up the success ladder. While she was a household name for her stint on television, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia (2018). Today, she is known for her work in Super 30, Jersey, and Sita Ramam, among other films. While Mrunal is winning over fans with her performances, the actress revealed she lost out on roles during her journey to break into Bollywood. One of which was the role in Jai Gangaajal (2016).

Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023, Mrunal Thakur opened up about the roles she auditioned for but couldn’t bag and revealed that she had auditioned for the 2016 film but it eventually landed in Priyanka Chopra’s lap. The film was directed by Prakash Jha. The film also starred Manav Kaul.

“There were beautiful films like Jai Gangaajal in which Priyanka Chopra starred. I look up to her work, I love her. What she did in the movie, maybe I wouldn’t have been able to do at that point. I wasn’t ready. I tell myself, ‘You know what Mrunal, maybe you were not ready then. You need to work so hard to reach there.’ They say na God give when you (truly) value it," she said at the summit.

Focusing on the silver lining, Mrunal added that losing out on roles was good learning. It helped her learn how to tackle rejections and it was important for her.

Mrunal also confessed that there was a time as well when she wanted to give up but didn’t want to. “There was a phase when Love Sonia was not getting released because it was such a hard-hitting subject. At that point, I felt I should give up. But somewhere I thought, if I don’t give my 100 percent now, I don’t want to regret it," she said.

