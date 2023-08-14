Riteish Deshmukh Posts Pic From Dad Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Funeral On His Death Anniversary; Writes 'Miss You'

On the 11th death anniversary of Vilasrao Deshmukh on Monday, son and actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a photo from his funeral and wrote, ‘Miss you pappa 🙏🏽 #vilasraodeshmukh’

Earlier, Riteish’s wife Genelia penned a heartfelt note for her father-in-law and shared a photo with him. She also penned an emotional note which read, Dearest Pappa, I just want you to know. You are so wonderful to think of, But so so so hard to live without 💚 I’m sure wherever you are, it must be the most special place because you have that ability to bring a smile to everyone’s faces, We miss you Pappa💚 Until we meet again…💚

Have a look at the posts :

Advertisement

As soon as the posts were shared, many netizens also offered their condolences. One of them wrote, ‘Greatest chief minister maharashtra has had!!!’ Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also dropped in a payer hand emoji in the comments section. “♥️♥️♥️ there’s no one like father in this world.. and you have made him so proud !! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 @riteishd more love and power to you Sir !!," wrote another netizen. Actors Zareen Khan, Pulkit Samrat also offered their sympathies.