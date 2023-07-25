Riteish Deshmukh To Bhumi Pednekar, 5 Successful Actors Who Belong To Political Families

The Indian film industry has always been a subject of discussion when it comes to nepotism and the advantages of having influential backgrounds. Amidst all this, there exists a third category of actors who have chosen a different path despite coming from strong political families. These talented individuals have ventured into the world of entertainment, following their dreams and carving successful careers.

Riteish Deshmukh, a prominent figure in both the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industries, has garnered immense popularity with his versatility and remarkable talent. His father, Late Vilasrao Deshmukh, was a prominent politician who served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and held the position of Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Despite his political lineage, Riteish opted to pursue acting and has become a celebrated actor.

Neha Sharma, known for her appearances in movies like Youngistaan, Tum Bin 2, and Crook, hails from Bihar. She began her career as a fashion designer at NIFT. Her father, Ajith Sharma, is a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and represents the Bhagalpur constituency, affiliated with the Indian National Congress. Despite her political background, Neha chose to follow her path in the entertainment industry.

Aayush Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Loveyatri, has garnered a massive fan base with his outstanding performances. He is married to Arpita Khan, the sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and belongs to a political family. His father, Anil Sharma, is a member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.