Ritika Singh Looks Stunning In This Co-ord Set, Calls Herself 'Curly Barbie'

Actress Ritika Singh has captured the hearts of audiences, particularly the male fanbase. The actress is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with stunning pictures and updates on her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress shared a slew of pictures of herself in a “curly Barbie" avatar on her Instagram handle.

Talking about her outfit, Ritika exuded a pink vibe. She opted for a co-ord set and a sleeveless top paired with matching pants. Her curly tresses tied in a bun complemented her overall look. Ritika also wore a watch and silver accessories to complete the attire Take a look at the post here:

Accompanying the pictures, Ritika Singh wrote in the caption, “Hello from curly Barbie (with pink coloured two heart emoticons)."

As soon as she posted the pictures, fans flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emoticons. The social media users expressed admiration and lauded the looks of the actress. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Absolute beauty (with a red heart emoji)," while another wrote, “Stunning in sleeveless (with fire emoticons)." “This colour suits you well (with red heart emojis)," another user commented.

Earlier, Ritika Singh faced criticism in the form of memes and trolls targeting heroines. Addressing this issue, she recently spoke out about the malicious editing and double-meaning memes circulating on social media, emphasising that it not only affects her but also her family. She expressed concern about the impact such content may have on her loved ones, as it can be hurtful and disheartening to witness.

Ritika Singh made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie Guru. Her outstanding performance in her very first film won the admiration of young audiences and quickly gained her popularity. Following her success, Ritika ventured into other Telugu films like Neevevaro and Shivalinga. She received a tremendous response from viewers in terms of both acting and beauty, making her a sought-after artist.