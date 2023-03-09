Rituparna Sengupta ‘Still Reeling From Shocking News’ of Satish Kaushik’s Death, Recalls 'Beautiful Moments' With Him | Exclusive

The late actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Several members of the film fraternity took to social media to pour in their condolences and share their memories for Kaushik. Actor Rituparna Sengupta, who has worked with him extensively, also shared a series of pictures with him on Instagram and wrote, “So sad …what a performer we lost …An actor of great calibre versatility and excellence…worked with him in 3 films … Gauri, Mittal vs Mittal and Agha Feeling extremely sad….May his soul rest in peace…🙏🏻🙏🏻…we will miss him #satishkaushik #restinlove."

Advertisement

Sengupta worked on the children’s drama Bumm Bumm Bole (2010), which was produced by Kaushik. She went on to collaborate with him as co-actors on other films such as Gauri: The Unborn (2007), Mittal v/s Mittal (2010), Overtime (2012), Do Knot Disturb (2009) and Aagaah: The Warning (2011). And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, she walks down the memory lane and shares some fond memories of working with Kaushik.

“I have worked with Satish ji on a number of films. He was an artist par excellence, so talented, friendly and down to earth. I fondly remember watching Mr India (1987), where he played Calendar. He is still remembered for that role. Though he has gained wide recognition for his comic roles, he was an extremely versatile performer. Not just a fabulous actor but he was an incredible storyteller too. He has directed many films, which will always remain memorable. It wasn’t like I was constantly in touch with him over the years but every time we met, we picked up from where we left. He was always so happy and smiling. He loved his family dearly, his friends and he loved life," she says.

Advertisement

Sengupta further adds, “He was also very encouraging of me and my work. He always spoke very highly of the kind of work that I did. What I will always cherish are those beautiful moments when he tried to speak to me in broken Bengali. Apart from film sets, I met him at several events in Mumbai and Kolkata. I’m still reeling from the shocking news that I received this morning. I can’t believe that I won’t be able to meet him again. I adored him. At a time like this, I send my sincere condolences, love and strength to his family. I hope Satish ji rests in peace and is happy wherever he is now." ​

Read all the Latest Movies News here