Ritviz: There's No Harm If Artists Follow Social Media Trends That Are Original, Unique | Exclusive

Ritviz has taken the Indian music scene by storm with his catchy melodies and infectious beats. Known for his chart-topping hits like Udd Gaye, Barso and Liggi, Ritviz’s unique blend of electronic music, Indian classical elements and soulful vocals has amassed a massive fan following both in India and globally. Ahead of his concert at Phoenix Marketcity in association with Hungama, the 26-year-old artist spoke to News18 Showsha and revisited his journey in independent music.

“I’m so excited! Mumbai has a very different kind of energy. People here bring a different level of energy to the concert," shared Ritviz and added that he still gets the jitters before performing on stage. “I don’t think the jitters are ever going to go away. But, then again, I love having them. That keeps me excited."

When asked about the favourite tracks that he enjoys playing, he said he finds it difficult to choose. Ritviz shared, “I think every song feels like a celebration. I enjoy playing every track for the audience because all of them have been created with so much love and hard work."

On being asked when he realised that he wanted to pursue music as a full-time career, he shared, “I think it was in XII standard. I was pretty clear in my head that I want to pursue music as a full-time career. Up until IX-X standard, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do next. I’ve always been a creative person. In school, I used to paint a lot. I used to write a lot. And music also happened simultaneously. Music became the centrestage and I don’t know how that happened but what’s funny is that I ended up writing and doing the artwork for my first song, Udd Gaye."

When asked about his biggest takeaways from the independent music industry, Ritviz called his journey ‘enriching’ and said, “To see independent music and indie artists grow, and create a niche for themselves has been quite a ride for all of us."

He added, “It was in 2018 when Udd Gaye released and started doing rounds on the internet. There was no Spotify back then. My song became one of the first songs that Spotify picked up when it came to India. I saw the streaming era take off."