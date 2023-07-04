RM Is Preparing For Military Enlistment? BTS Leader Hints at Training With His Latest Pic

Is BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon enlisting for military training soon? The K-pop idol set off alarms with his latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, Namjoonie took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from his recent outings. From going out on walks and exploring beaches, staying true to his Namjooning nature, the rapper revealed he spent the last few days hanging out with friends. However, he ended the series with a heartbreaking photo.

In the photo, Kim Namjoon was seen getting a haircut. The rapper posed a serious face while getting his tresses cut. The photo, along with the other pictures in the series, was shared with the caption, “Gotta expect the unexpected."

The photo has fans speculating if he is preparing for his military training.