BTS: RM Tells Fans He Loves Them In Bengali and Hindi With the Help of His Shirt; Here's How

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has taken Desi ARMYs by surprise! On Sunday morning, the rapper took to Instagram and did a photo dump, featuring photos from his recent expeditions. He revealed that he was out on a yacht, taking strolls, working on what appears to be his studio and basically, Namjooning. While the series brought a smile to our faces, we were pleasantly surprised to see Namjoon wear a shirt with messages in different languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Arabic, among others.

The photo, featuring as the fourth picture in the series, had a close up of Namjoon with just the shirt in focus. The blue shirt featured line in yellow with messages of love written on it. The words in Bengali read, “Ami tomake bhalobashi (I love you)." See photo below:

Isn’t it cool! Namjoon surely knows how to take the fandom by surprise.

Kim Namjoon has been in the news for his sweet gestures at the recently concluded FESTA 2023. The BTS leader had hosted an hour long radio show in Seoul, which was live streamed across the globe, where he read out messages from fans, performed some of the hits from BTS’ discography and his solo album. He also received special calls from his fellow members, V and Jungkook.