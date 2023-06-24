Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Tough Times Dealing With Labels; 'People Will Say A Lot Of Things'

Rhea Chakraborty created major waves among the netizens when she announced her comeback with the new season of Roadies. The development led to mixed reactions from the public. While some were elated, others were deeply outraged. But after the show finally premiered, people started taking a liking to Roadies 19 Karm Ya Kaand judge. In an upcoming episode, the actress will be going vocal about the hard times she faced and all the labels that were given to her by the people.

The new promo of the upcoming episode showed a glimpse of Rhea expressing her sympathies with a contestant during the audition process. She glossed over the topic of body positivity with Shuly Nada while recalling all the brickbats she had to deal with during the challenging time. Quoting how she chose to rise above it all, Rhea said, “A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life me rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi."

Advertisement

The contestant Shuly Nada was sharing her experience of dealing with an abusive boyfriend and all the hate that was attributed to her due to her skin color.Interestingly, Shuly is a skilled calisthenics athlete.

Reacting to her trauma, Rhea continued, “Let them go. Kaun hai woh? (Will that stop me from living the life I want, certainly not. Let them go. Who are those people to comment on me?). Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong."

Rhea Chakraborty recently made her onscreen comeback with MTV Roadies Season 19, where she is one of the Gang Leaders. Apart from Rhea, the new season also stars three other judges Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Sonu Sood.