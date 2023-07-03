Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dies at 19

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passed away at the age of 19. The news of his death was confirmed by his mother, Robert and his ex Diahnne Abbott’s daughter Drena De Niro. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Drena shared a picture of her late son along with a heartbreaking note in his memory. While Drena mourned his death, she refrained from sharing the cause of his death.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now," she began her moving note.

“I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," she added.

Many friends and fans came out to support her. Television host Andy Cohen wrote, “Drena I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo. Sending you all my love." Actress Lana Parrilla added, “Drena, I’m so deeply sorry. Sending you an enormous amount of love, prayers and strength. May God be with you and all who love your darling boy." Naomi Campbell commented, “Drena heartbroken for you , such a Duo , i can’t imagine how you must feel , May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms ,at this very sad time and loss .. I love you , always here for you."

Fans also sent their condolences. “My heart breaks for you Drena. Take your time and reach out for anything," a fan wrote. “Omg drena so so sorry sending u so much love knowing what you must be feeling," added another. “Heartbroken devastated my heart arms and prayers are open to you. Silence and love," a third user wrote.