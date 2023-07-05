Robert Downey Jr returning as Iron Man in Captain America 4? What We Know

There are rumors that Robert Downey Jr might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly in the new movie Captain America: Brave New World. This news has caused a lot of excitement online, especially after reports of him being spotted on the set. Anthony Mackie, who stars alongside Harrison Ford, has been shooting for the fourth Captain America film for some time now, and the movie is expected to feature familiar characters from the franchise.

That apart, author Nawar Shora shared a sneak peek from the film’s sets in Washington, D.C., including a detailed description of his conversation with a security guard involved in the project, fueling further excitement about Downey Jr’s return as Iron Man.

During the interaction, a spoiler emerged regarding RDJ’s potential return as his superhero character. The post mentioned that Robert was spotted driving supercars around the White House. Interestingly, this update coincides with reports of RDJ actively filming for his ‘Dream Cars’ project, which premiered some time ago.