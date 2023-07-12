Rocking Rakesh Gives 2,300th Stage Performance With Wife Jordar Sujatha In London

The comedy show Jabardasth received stellar success in the Telugu entertainment industry. The audience used to get a regular dose of entertainment with the fun antics performed by renowned comedians. Among the star cast of the show, Rocking Rakesh and Jordar Sujatha’s on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience and from a reel-life couple, they turned into a real-life couple. The couple is currently in London as they participated in the Bonalu Festival which was organised by Warangal NRI Forum.

NRI Forum President Sridhar Neela told News18 Telugu that the Bonalu festival is part of the Telangana culture that has been organised in London for many years now. This year, it was celebrated on a grand scale as they invited Rocking Rakesh and Jordan Sujatha to the event as special guests.

After their tour in the US, Rakesh and Sujatha entertained the audience with their comic timing and mimicry at the festival. Speaking about the same, he said that he had a good association with the Warangal NRI Forum even before the COVID-19 pandemic happened. The comedian-turned-actor shared that he has been supporting underprivileged children by providing donations for their education.

He also mentioned that when Warangal NRI Forum asked them to be a part of the Bonalu celebration this time in London, they did it to show their gratitude towards their services in the past.