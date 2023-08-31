'Rockline Venkatesh Was Keen On Signing Aradhanaa Ram For Darshan's Kaatera': Actor Tharun Sudhir

, In a surprising turn of events last August, filmmaker Tharun Kishore Sudhir caused a stir by revealing that the renowned superstar Malashree’s daughter, Aradhanaa Ram, had been signed for her debut alongside Challenging Star Darshan in the film Kaatera. Aradhanaa’s excitement about commencing her acting career with Rockline Productions’ project opposite Challenging Star Darshan is palpable. As the eagerly anticipated Kaatera is poised to grace the silver screen this year, the director recently shed light on how Aradhanaa secured her role in the film.

During an interaction with News18 Kannada Digital, Tharun Kishore Sudhir shared the behind-the-scenes story. He explained, “Before venturing into the world of cinema, Aradhana Ram attended an acting school in Mumbai. When I was on the lookout for the female lead for the film, Rockline Venkatesh, the movie’s producer, offered a suggestion."

Sudhir went on to elaborate that Venkatesh recommended Aradhanaa Ram, the daughter of Malashree, for the lead role. “Venkatesh proposed that I audition her, and we conducted three rounds of auditions," Sudhir revealed.

Rockline Venkatesh also weighed in on the casting process, emphasizing that any actor aiming to be a part of his project must prove their acting mettle during the audition.