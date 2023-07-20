Rocky Aur Rani Aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt To Interact With 50,000 Students; Here's Why

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The two actors are travelling cities across the country to promote their film. Now, it has been reported that Ranveer and Alia will join RRKPK direct Karan Johar to connect with the students in different cities.

As reported by Times Now, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar have joined ‘Back to School’ series by India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN). Under this initiative, the RRKPK stars and director will be interacting with over 50,000 students in more than 100 cities in India to promote themes of unity, peace and understanding.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade. Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.