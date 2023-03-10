Comedian Bharti Singh is all set to move to the big screen with Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be making a cameo appearance in this Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer. Bharti confirmed the news during a recent interview with Pinkvilla where she also talked about the struggles she faced in her life.

Bharti revealed how she and her husband got this offer to work with Karan Johar. The comedian claimed that she and Haarsh received a call from KJo’s team asking them to perform cameo roles in an advertisement that is supposed to appear in the middle of the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She added that even popular television actress Shraddha Arya was on set with them. According to Bharti, Karan Johar was extremely fun to work with.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is being touted as a tribute to Hindi cinema’s classic love stories. As per reports, Alia is slated to play a character named Rani Chatterjee, and Ranveer will portray Rocky Khaturia in the film. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Saswata Chatterjee among others. RRKPM also marks Karan Johar’s return to direction following his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film is expected to hit theatres on July 28 this year.

Advertisement

Talking about Bharti Singh, she has participated in several reality television shows, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. She has hosted several award shows and entertained the audience with her humorous antics. Haarsh Limbachiyaa has also been involved in shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. The duo has hosted TV shows together as well. The couple is famous for their vlogs on their YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), in which they give viewers a glimpse into their private lives and share the antics of their son, Laksh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here