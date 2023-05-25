Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani First Look: Ranveer, Alia Leave The Gully and Glam Up For Karan Johar

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani first look is finally out and it looks promising. The Bollywood film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, who are reuniting after Gully Boy, and is helmed by Karan Johar. This marks Karan’s first directorial film in seven years. He last helmed a film in 2016, directing Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Besides Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The first look featured posters of Ranveer and Alia in their characters. Ranveer appeared flamboyant in his statement outfits whereas Alia looked gorgeous in a saree. The first look was released by Karan Johar on the occasion of his 51st birthday. Describing Ranveer’s look, Karan wrote, “An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky!."

For Alia, Karan wrote, “Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!"

Advertisement

He also shared a series of posters featuring both the actors together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karan shot the film extensively in New Delhi. Several photos from their outdoor shoot leaked online at the time of shooting, revealing that the film is adopting a retro vibe. A video also leaked online, showing Alia at the airport, shooting for a scene. The film was wrapped earlier this year.

At the time, Karan shared a series of photos, expressing his gratitude towards the team and giving a glimpse of the happy BTS moments from the sets. “It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy," he wrote in the Instagram post.

“Thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani," he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani hits cinemas on July 28.