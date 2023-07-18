RRKPK: Ranveer Singh Says K3G and KKHH References In Karan Johar Directorial Are 'Very Deliberate'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After almost a decade, the film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director. Ever since the trailer of RRKPK has been released, fans are assured that the KJo magic is all set to take over theatres once again. Several people have also argued that the film’s trailer and songs remind them of Karan’s blockbuster films, Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Guess what? It’s all deliberately done.

On Tuesday, Rocky Aur Rani aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt visited New Delhi to launch the new song titled Ve Kamleya from their movie. During the event, the two stars also interacted with the media when Ranveer revealed that Karan Johar has very intentionally used Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai references in RRKPK.