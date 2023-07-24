Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Clicked At Mumbai Airport, Twin In Black Outfits

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres this weekend. The actors are on a promotional spree and touring some major cities in the country. They have attended events in Vadodara, Delhi, and Bareilly and interacted with fans and the media. The paparazzi recently spotted the duo at the airport en route to their next location. Alia and Ranveer were seen twinning in black for their journey.

In the latest clip shared by the paparazzi, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a black top with matching cargo trousers and a shirt. She also donned a pair of black flip-flops and tinted glasses. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh donned a basic black T-shirt, track pants, and a jacket, as well as a mask, sunglasses, and headgear, but he added a dash of colour with red slippers. In the video, Ranveer gave Alia a side hug, and they greeted each other before heading inside. The duo also posed in front of the gates and smiled for the cameras.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Mumbai as they posed for the paparazzi in the rain. Alia looked adorable in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani merchandise. While Alia looked cute in a pink hoodie with the words ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ embellished on it and blue wide-leg denim jeans. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white T-shirt and baggy green trousers.

Meanwhile, the team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to launch the fourth song from its album, Dhindora Baje Re. Karan just shared a sneak peek of the song on his Instagram account. Ranveer and Alia are seen dancing their hearts out while dressed in crimson traditional wear during the festive season.