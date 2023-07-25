RRKPK: Jonita Feels Her Voice Suits Alia, Says She's Excited To See Her, Ranveer's 'Chemistry' | Exclusive

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been making all the noise ever since the makers dropped the teaser of the film. The trailer further offered a glimpse into the elaborate song and dance sequences against some stunning backdrops, which has made for a nostalgic trip for many who grew up on a staple diet of Hindi films from the 1990s. While Tum Kya Mile sees its protagonists, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, romancing each other in the picturesque landscapes of snow-covered Kashmir, What Jhumka is a quintessential dance number based on the iconic track, Jhumka Gira Re (Mera Saaya; 1966).

The latter has made it to several Instagram reels. In fact, in a recent reel, Ranveer and Alia have been seeing rushing into the office of Dharma Productions and breaking into the hook step of What Jhumka that has caught the attention of many. It also marks yet another chartbuster collaboration between Alia and singer Jonita Gandhi. Their first association was Kahaan Hoon Main from Highway (2014) followed by Rajvaadi Odhni (Kalank; 2019) and Deva Deva (Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva).

In an exclusive chat with News18, Jonita shares her excitement about lending her voice to Alia. The singer, who sang the songs Kahaan Hoon Main in Highway in 2014, says, “I’m a huge fan of Alia. I feel my voice suits her well, so I’m always thrilled to be called to voice her songs." In fact, last Friday (July 21), in a musical event for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held in Mumbai, Jonita was seen shaking a leg with Ranveer and Alia and performing to What Jhumka.

Talking about her reaction on the song visuals, she lauds both the actors and tells us, “They’re both phenomenal actors with contagious energy! I loved their expressions in the video and the way they interact in the video is super cute. It was definitely fun to watch and I’m excited to see more of their chemistry unfold in the film."

A couple of weeks back, the music composer of What Jhumka, Pritam, took to social media and shared that singer Arijit Singh and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya aren’t quite on the same page as far as the hook goes. “The initial idea in the shoot mix was to use only the instrumental melody of the song for the shoot (thus there’s no lip sync by Ranveer in the hook), but later Arijit really wanted to sing the actual song in the end, and I really liked the idea. Amitabh doesn’t agree, and he wants only the instrumental as a hook, and we’re still fighting," he wrote. Pritam also requested fans to share their opinions on the same.

Quiz Jonita about her take on it and she points out, “When I was called in to record, I was told the plan was to not have anyone sing the Jhumka Gira Re hook line and I actually thought that was a great idea. It leaves the audience wanting to sing along on their own. That being said, I actually like the song as it is and I think this was a great way to pay respect to the original song while creating something new."

Jonita further feels that an interactive exercise with the audience of this nature helps understand their pulse better. She explains, “Market research direct from the audience is always a great way to learn about the different perspectives of consumers. While working in studio or anything within our work circles, we may think the audience may feel one way, but interacting with the audience on a platform where they can be honest really helps to understand and learn their opinions."