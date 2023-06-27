Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Starrer Song Tum Kya Mile Out Tomorrow

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to entertain audiences once again with their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The makers have already released the teaser and it has created a lot of buzz among the audience. And to increase that excitement level, director Karan Johar shared a motion poster of the first song Tum Kya Mile. The song is releasing tomorrow,

Sharing the poster, he writes, “This is a special one…Working with my favourite people again and bringing some love this season. #TumKyaMile song - OUT TOMORROW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas on 28th July." Recently, Dharma Production released some stills from Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani, featuring the cast members. Alia looked mesmerising in colourful sarees, while Ranveer brought out an energetic feel with his Boho look. The other characters were seen shining in their characters as well. The caption reads, “Tease-ing’ you with some exclusive Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani images. Keep the love coming!"

Take a look here:

In the teaser, Karan promises a drama-packed movie. While he brings back the chiffon sarees and dancing in the Swiss Alps with the film, we also see Ranveer and Alia in the middle of a lot of drama. Karan manages to keep everything under wraps, generating the right amount of curiosity.