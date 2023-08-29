Rocky Aur Rani's Anjali Anand On Beauty Standards In Film Industry: 'Everybody Wants To See A Toned Body'

Anjali Anand won the hearts of fans with her performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her depiction of Gayatri aka Golu, a plus-sized woman challenging societal conventions, resonated strongly with viewers and critics alike. But Anjali’s impact goes beyond her on-screen success; she is taking a stand against the entrenched beauty standards that still dominate the film industry.

In an interview with HT Times, Anjali shared, “It’s not just the showbiz industry, even the audiences will not be very happy with a heroine if she looks like me. It is a very hypocritical world that we live in. Everybody wants to see a toned body and fair skin on screen. Sabse zyada seetiyaan item number par hi baji hain (The loudest whistles are usually for item numbers.) That is the world we live in and that is the truth nobody wants to accept."

She further mentioned that if audiences truly consider themselves progressive, they should prove it by making a film with her in a leading role that becomes a big success. The actress believes that the issue isn’t just the industry’s concern but everyone’s collective challenge. She emphasised the need to progress in life without getting caught up in superficial things like a person’s appearance.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Anjali expressed her determination not to be confined to similar roles. “Whatever comes next for me, I want to be very careful in what I’m choosing so that I’m not stereotyped," she added.