Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 2: Alia-Ranveer's Film Show Strong Growth, Mints Rs 16 Crore

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The Karan Johar directorial which was released on July 28, has reportedly collected Rs 16 crores on its first Saturday at the ticket window.

According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has been showing steady growth at the box office. On it’s opening day, the film minted Rs 11 Crores. With the day 2 earnings, the film has overall collected almost 27 crores at the box office. The jump in the numbers, is probably one of the biggest for a major release post the pandemic.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate 🔥🔥🔥, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz."

“Looking at the excellent trends on Day 2, #RRKPK is targeting ₹ 46 cr+ total [Nett BOC] in its *opening weekend*… Post pandemic, there were several instances of muted or nil growth over the weekend, since the reports were negative… In this case, the growth on Day 2 and the advance bookings for Day 3 [at major centres] sends a clear message: #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has found acceptance."

He added, “Tier 2 centres have witnessed strong trends on Day 2, but there’s scope to score big numbers on Day 3… If Tier 3 centres also join the party on Day 3, #RRKPK should be closing its opening weekend on a superb note.

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani at national chains… Fri / Sat…

⭐️ #PVR: 3.35 cr / 4.80 cr

⭐️ #INOX: 2.20 cr / 3.45 cr

⭐️ #Cinepolis: 1.15 cr / 1.75 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 6.70 cr / ₹ 10 cr."

Earlier it was also reported that Karan Johar’s film has now become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film also marks KJo’s first directorial in seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.