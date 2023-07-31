Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: Karan Johar Film Sees BIG Jump, Earns Rs 18.5 Cr

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: Karan Johar’s comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a huge jump on Sunday. The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was off to a slow start despite getting largely positive reviews. However, the film picked up pace over the weekend. On Sunday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned over Rs 18.50 crores.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the three-day total of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at Rs 44.50 crores. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 11.50 crore at the box office on its opening day. The film minted over Rs 16 crores on its day 2 of the release.

The Karan Johar film has become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.