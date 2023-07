Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie: Release Date, Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Songs

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Directed by Karan Johar, who is directing a film after seven long years, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK) also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Overview:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was announced in July 2021. Karan Johar made the announcement by releasing a video introducing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as Rocky and Rani. He confirmed it was a ‘Karan Johar film.’ The filming began in August 2021. Karan Johar has predominantly shot the film in New Delhi. The team wrapped filming in March 2023. The teaser was released in June by Shah Rukh Khan and the trailer released on July 4.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release date:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was delayed several times. The film was initially slated to release on 10 February 2023. Karan had then announced that the film would hit cinemas on 28 April 2023. It has now been confirmed that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan appear to play Ranveer’s Punjabi parents while Shabana Azmi plays a member of Alia’s family in the movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Songs:

So far, only one song has been released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Titled Tum Kya Mila, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The trailer had revealed that fans will be treated to more original songs.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer released on July 4. The trailer was released just a few days after Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser. Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt shared the trailer on their respective social media handles while Dharma Productions released the trailer on YouTube.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Story:

The trailer revealed that Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is a loud and flamboyant Punjabi boy who falls in love with a well-educated and beautiful Rani (Alia Bhatt). Coming from different backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each others’ families before they tie the knot.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Budget:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s budget is still unknown. However, a few reports have claimed that the budget could range between 60-70 crores.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rating and Review:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is yet to release in theatres. However, the film has been getting positive response ever since the release of its trailer. At the time of reporting, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer was ranking on the #1 spot on YouTube with over 36 million views.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Run Time:

It is rumoured that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem could be about 2 hours 30 mins (150 minutes). However, Karan Johar is yet to confirm the same.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection:

Although the initial box office tracking is yet to be revealed, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is expected to open to good business.

Frequently Asked Questions about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

Who is the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Karan Johar is directing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This marks his first film as a director since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Who plays Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Ranveer Singh plays the titular role of Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Who plays Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Alia Bhatt plays Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

When will Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release on OTT platform?

Karan Johar is yet to announce the film’s OTT streaming partner.

Who are the main actors in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.