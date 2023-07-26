Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Neetu Kapoor Lauds Alia Bhatt's 'Amazing' Performance, Reviews Film

Neetu Kapoor recently attended the premiere of her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The actress was all hearts after stepping out of the theatre. She took to her Instagram story and praised Alia’s performance and also reviewed the film.

Neetu wrote, “A complete entertainer with amazing performances by all the actors. @aliaabhatt shines looks gorgeous (heart emojis)." Alia then reposted her story and wrote, “LOVE YOUUUUUUU (red heart emoji).

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the early reviews are already out. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had also called the film a superhit while exiting the screening venue.